Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.93

Dollarama Inc (OTCMKTS:DLMAF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.93 and traded as high as $34.40. Dollarama shares last traded at $34.40, with a volume of 6,054 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.85.

About Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

