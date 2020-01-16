Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
DFIN stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.80. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38.
Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $195.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.80 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 3.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz acquired 284,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,823,099.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. FMR LLC raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 694,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 530,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 42,017 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 412,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 24,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 549.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 193,432 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Donnelley Financial Solutions
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.
