Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DFIN stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.80. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $195.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.80 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 3.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DFIN shares. B. Riley started coverage on Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz acquired 284,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,823,099.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. FMR LLC raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 694,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 530,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 42,017 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 412,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 24,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 549.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 193,432 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

