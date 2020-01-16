Dropcar Inc (NASDAQ:DCAR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dropcar Inc (NASDAQ:DCAR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,300 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 247,200 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 254,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of DCAR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,735. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. Dropcar has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $6.36.

Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter. Dropcar had a negative net margin of 224.52% and a negative return on equity of 236.23%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Dropcar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

About Dropcar

DropCar, Inc provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers.

