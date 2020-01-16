DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Raised to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $132.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $125.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DTE. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $134.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.45.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $131.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.20. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $110.39 and a 52 week high of $134.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.54 and a 200 day moving average of $128.34.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $1.013 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,203,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,711,474,000 after buying an additional 272,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,596,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,994,469,000 after buying an additional 1,047,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,873,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,322,038,000 after buying an additional 246,272 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,985,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,945,000 after purchasing an additional 126,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 10.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,768,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,115,000 after purchasing an additional 162,549 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

