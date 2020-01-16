DubaiCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $337,176.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0791 or 0.00000910 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $337,176.00 and approximately $467.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00022084 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010022 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007665 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008644 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000112 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

