DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.70 ($36.86) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oddo Bhf set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €34.47 ($40.08).

DWS stock traded up €0.65 ($0.76) on Wednesday, reaching €32.55 ($37.85). 67,663 shares of the company traded hands. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a one year low of €22.32 ($25.95) and a one year high of €34.18 ($39.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of €29.44.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

