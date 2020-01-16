Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 13.24%.
NASDAQ:EGBN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.87. 43,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.94. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $60.77. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.91%.
Eagle Bancorp Company Profile
Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.
