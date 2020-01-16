Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 13.24%.

NASDAQ:EGBN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.87. 43,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.94. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $60.77. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

