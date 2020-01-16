Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.
EGRX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.
NASDAQ EGRX traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.54. 7,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,446. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.29 million, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94.
In other news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 15,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $981,330.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 19,486 shares of company stock worth $1,234,640 in the last ninety days. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 395.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.
Further Reading: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.