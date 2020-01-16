Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

EGRX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ EGRX traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.54. 7,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,446. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.29 million, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.44 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 12.72%. Eagle Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 15,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $981,330.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 19,486 shares of company stock worth $1,234,640 in the last ninety days. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 395.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

