Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Short Interest Update

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days. Approximately 15.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Chairman James V. Continenza acquired 53,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $130,494.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 153,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,494.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James V. Continenza acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,416,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 457,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,414. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 122.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 117.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 71,083 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KODK stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 122,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,864. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Eastman Kodak has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.78.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 41.79%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

