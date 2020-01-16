Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Short Interest Update

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the December 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,044,132.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECHO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,033,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,129,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,149,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 53.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 77,880 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 18.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 72,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

ECHO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $593.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76. Echo Global Logistics has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $561.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.10 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

