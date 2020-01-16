Edge Trading 0.7% Higher This Week (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Edge has a total market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $4,721.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Edge has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Edge token can now be purchased for $0.0349 or 0.00000399 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, KuCoin, OKEx and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $528.80 or 0.06064783 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027533 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00035086 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00127659 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001162 BTC.

About Edge

Edge is a token. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,858,227 tokens. Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edge’s official website is edge.network/en . Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, HitBTC, OKEx, Ethfinex, Gate.io and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

