Eidelman Virant Capital Purchases Shares of 38,300 AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,807,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 338,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after buying an additional 16,448 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 4,961.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 927,843 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 745,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 273,635 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 48,148 shares during the period. 50.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMC opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $17.07.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $11.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

