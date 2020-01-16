Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $7.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EGO. CIBC set a $9.80 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Eldorado Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an underperform rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.08.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

EGO traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -43.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.83. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $172.26 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 44.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,860,000 after acquiring an additional 113,961 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,899,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,877,000 after acquiring an additional 190,923 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5.5% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,820,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 146,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 37.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,318,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 631,784 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2,044.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,055,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,379 shares during the period. 49.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.