Electroneum Reaches Market Cap of $38.74 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, CoinBene, Cryptomate and Cryptohub. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $38.74 million and $178,914.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,961,124,917 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Cryptomate, TradeOgre, Bitbns, Kucoin, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

