Element 25 (ASX:E25) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Element 25 Limited (ASX:E25) were up 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$0.18 ($0.13) and last traded at A$0.18 ($0.13), approximately 10,824 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.17 ($0.12).

The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$0.18.

About Element 25 (ASX:E25)

Element 25 Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for manganese, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Butcherbird manganese deposit for producing high purity manganese products, including electrolytic manganese metal and manganese sulphate for use in specialty metals and lithium ion battery cathode.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Element 25 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element 25 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.