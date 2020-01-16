Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Elmira Savings Bank stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Elmira Savings Bank worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Elmira Savings Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESBK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448. The company has a market capitalization of $56.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89. Elmira Savings Bank has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $19.09.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Elmira Savings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elmira Savings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.