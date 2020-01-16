Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has $21.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Embraer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Embraer from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Embraer has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Embraer stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,754. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Embraer has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.67, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of -0.05.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Embraer will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 60,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 616.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,338,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,121 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the third quarter worth about $1,193,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 328.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 66,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the third quarter worth about $8,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

