EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.03

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.03 and traded as high as $3.45. EMCORE shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 849 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.61.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $98.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.31.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCORE Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of EMCORE by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EMCORE by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EMCORE by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in EMCORE by 18.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 91,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in EMCORE by 50.0% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

About EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

