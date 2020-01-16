Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENA)’s stock price fell 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, 116,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 79,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02.

Enablence Technologies Company Profile (CVE:ENA)

Enablence Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells optical components and subsystems for access, metro, and long-haul markets worldwide. The company offers a line of transmit optical sub-assembly (TOSA) and receive optical sub-assembly (ROSA) products; a range of arrayed waveguide gratings; multicast switches and iROAD solutions for multi-channel reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexer; and PLC-based VOA/Multiplexer modules.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Enablence Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enablence Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit