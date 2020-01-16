Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENA)’s stock price fell 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, 116,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 79,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02.

Enablence Technologies Company Profile (CVE:ENA)

Enablence Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells optical components and subsystems for access, metro, and long-haul markets worldwide. The company offers a line of transmit optical sub-assembly (TOSA) and receive optical sub-assembly (ROSA) products; a range of arrayed waveguide gratings; multicast switches and iROAD solutions for multi-channel reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexer; and PLC-based VOA/Multiplexer modules.

