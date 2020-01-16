Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-3.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.59-4.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.Encompass Health also updated its FY 2019

IntraDay guidance to 3.90-3.94 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EHC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from to in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.71.

Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

