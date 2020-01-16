Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) PT Raised to $88.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EHC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.83.

EHC stock opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.12. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 23.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

