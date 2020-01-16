Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of TSE:EDV traded down C$0.13 on Thursday, reaching C$24.78. 204,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,251. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.68. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$17.24 and a 52 week high of C$28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.77.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$352.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

