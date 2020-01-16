ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) shot up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.81, 100,640 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 262,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NDRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ENDRA Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.52.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). As a group, analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.38% of ENDRA Life Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.