EnergiToken Market Capitalization Tops $63,645.00 (ETK)

EnergiToken (CURRENCY:ETK) traded 64% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last seven days, EnergiToken has traded 78.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. EnergiToken has a total market cap of $63,645.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of EnergiToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnergiToken token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Coinrail, Coinsuper and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EnergiToken Profile

ETK is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. EnergiToken’s total supply is 2,052,153,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,852,153,500 tokens. EnergiToken’s official Twitter account is @energimine . The official message board for EnergiToken is medium.com/@energimine . The Reddit community for EnergiToken is /r/EnergiToken . The official website for EnergiToken is energitoken.com

Buying and Selling EnergiToken

EnergiToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper, CoinBene and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnergiToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnergiToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnergiToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

