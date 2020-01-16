Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Shares Up 0.9%

Energy Fuels Inc (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) shot up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.44 and last traded at C$2.36, 115,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 124,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $233.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.