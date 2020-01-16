Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ennis, Inc. is one of the largest private-label printed business product suppliers in the United States. Ennis offers an extensive product line from simple to complex forms, laser cut-sheets, negotiable documents, internal bank forms, tags, labels, presentation folders, commercial printing, advertising specialties, screen printed products, and point-of-purchase display advertising that can be custom designed to customer needs. “

Shares of EBF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,501. The company has a market capitalization of $575.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ennis has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $22.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.77%. Analysts forecast that Ennis will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Ennis’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBF. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Ennis by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 198,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 115,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ennis during the 1st quarter worth $2,372,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ennis during the 2nd quarter worth $2,178,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Ennis by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 74,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 50,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ennis during the 3rd quarter worth $944,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

