EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Trading Down 2.3%

EPE Special Opportunities Plc (LON:ESO) shares fell 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 195 ($2.57) and last traded at GBX 190.50 ($2.51), 2,970 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 13,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.57).

The company has a market cap of $63.54 million and a PE ratio of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 32.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 182.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 174.86.

About EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO)

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for EPE Special Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPE Special Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.