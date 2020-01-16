ERBA Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:ERBA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.18

Shares of ERBA Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:ERBA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.12. ERBA Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 43,000 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18.

About ERBA Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:ERBA)

ERBA Diagnostics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic test kits or assays, and automated systems that are used to aid in the detection of disease markers primarily in the areas of autoimmune, infectious diseases, clinical chemistry, hematology, and diabetes testing.

