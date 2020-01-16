Espers 24-Hour Volume Tops $126.00 (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last week, Espers has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Espers coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange. Espers has a total market capitalization of $516,168.00 and approximately $126.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.95 or 0.01439638 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00053027 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033766 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00258650 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007901 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00074479 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001824 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Espers Profile

Espers is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The official website for Espers is espers.io . The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

