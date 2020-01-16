Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Esquire Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESQ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.57. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,007. The company has a market cap of $183.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.10. Esquire Financial has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 18.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 38,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 33,483 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 47.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

