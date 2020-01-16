Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) Short Interest Down 9.9% in December

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 690,500 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the December 15th total of 766,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 257.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the third quarter valued at $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 96.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESTA. Zacks Investment Research cut Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ:ESTA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.77. 66,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,118. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.43 million, a P/E ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 0.57. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 52.76% and a negative return on equity of 75.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

