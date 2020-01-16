Ethereum Gold Project One Day Trading Volume Hits $9,554.00 (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Ethereum Gold Project has a market cap of $41,070.00 and $9,554.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold Project token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and Token Store. In the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $530.23 or 0.06066970 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027440 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035555 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00128064 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

Ethereum Gold Project is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,873,721,479 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

