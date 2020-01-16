EtherGem Reaches Market Capitalization of $77,810.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $77,810.00 and approximately $9,152.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded up 42.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $317.82 or 0.03652956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011496 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00194773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00028162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128240 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

