Etrion (TSE:ETX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.21

Etrion SA (TSE:ETX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.22. Etrion shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 16,000 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10,159.13, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.18 million and a PE ratio of -55.00.

Etrion (TSE:ETX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.41 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etrion SA will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etrion Corporation, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates solar power generation plants. It operates through two segments, Solar Energy Chile and Solar Energy Japan. The company owns 44 megawatts of installed solar capacity in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities, Tokyo Electric Power Company, and Tohoku Electric Power Co,Inc The company was formerly known as PetroFalcon Corporation and changed its name to Etrion Corporation in September 2009.

