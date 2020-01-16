EUNO 24 Hour Volume Reaches $96.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. EUNO has a market cap of $201,350.00 and $96.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006319 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003583 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 34,282,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,268,270 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.