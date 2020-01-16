EURBASE Price Tops $1.07 on Major Exchanges (EBASE)

EURBASE (CURRENCY:EBASE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 16th. One EURBASE token can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00012143 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EURBASE has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. EURBASE has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $1,500.00 worth of EURBASE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00038475 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00315434 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011542 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002368 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008339 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EURBASE Profile

EBASE is a token. EURBASE’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,880,656 tokens. The official website for EURBASE is eurbase.com . EURBASE’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE/eurbase-ebase-34393c

