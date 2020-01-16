Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $87.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $81.00.

ES has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.36.

Shares of ES traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $66.13 and a 52-week high of $87.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.18 and its 200 day moving average is $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.17.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 108.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,429,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,093,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496,179 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 586.4% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,290,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,210 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,172,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,043,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,950 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,520,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 916.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 992,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,224,000 after acquiring an additional 895,228 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

