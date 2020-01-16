Everus (EVR) Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, Everus has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Everus coin can now be bought for about $0.0312 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $51.55, $50.98 and $7.50. Everus has a market capitalization of $14.33 million and $2,144.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $523.42 or 0.06027294 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027497 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035555 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00128341 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Everus Coin Profile

Everus is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 458,887,348 coins. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everus is everus.org . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

