Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.46

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.46 and traded as high as $44.35. Exchange Income shares last traded at $43.97, with a volume of 106,604 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EIF. TD Securities cut Exchange Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on Exchange Income and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. CIBC raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.19.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.55.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$355.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.15%.

About Exchange Income (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

