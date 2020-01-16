Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Receives $6.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Exela Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 53,628 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Exela Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Exela Technologies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,820,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 186,477 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exela Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exela Technologies by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 38,861 shares during the last quarter. 45.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.44. 2,104,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,391. The stock has a market cap of $65.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Exela Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $372.92 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

