Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $23.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Exelixis from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.91.

Get Exelixis alerts:

EXEL opened at $20.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $271.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 64.05%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $437,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $898,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,956 shares of company stock worth $5,040,078 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Exelixis by 5.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Exelixis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 393,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Exelixis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 206,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.