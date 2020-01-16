Exosis (EXO) Trading 20.6% Higher Over Last Week

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Crex24 and Escodex. In the last seven days, Exosis has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. Exosis has a market capitalization of $58,178.00 and $22,529.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,687.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.63 or 0.01882319 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $327.07 or 0.03763215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00665653 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00756695 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00096929 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009944 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00025904 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00575709 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 490,982 coins and its circulating supply is 325,982 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.