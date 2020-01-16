Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,261 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.7% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 5,336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,341,794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082,561 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Facebook by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,063,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,363,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934,406 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 577.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,671,746 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $322,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,922 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 32.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $929,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 21,147.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total value of $10,160,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total transaction of $55,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,982.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,228,140 shares of company stock worth $233,184,417 in the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Summit Redstone assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.04.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $221.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,987,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,376,408. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.71. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.52 and a 52 week high of $222.38. The stock has a market cap of $632.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

