Factom Hits Market Capitalization of $17.89 Million (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Factom coin can currently be purchased for $2.03 or 0.00023340 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Factom has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Factom has a market cap of $17.89 million and $1.20 million worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.58 or 0.03559516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00197606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028453 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00128976 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Factom Coin Profile

Factom’s genesis date was October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 8,831,510 coins. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Factom’s official website is factom.org . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

Factom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Poloniex, Cryptopia, BCEX, Bittrex and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

