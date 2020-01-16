FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $275.75. 6,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,593. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $208.16 and a 52-week high of $305.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.68.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.80%.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total transaction of $244,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,324.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total value of $769,124.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,268 shares of company stock valued at $3,523,570. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $240.00 price target on FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

