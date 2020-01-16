Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 167,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of FMNB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.14. 31,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,536. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.29 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 12.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 84.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 171.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMNB. ValuEngine cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Farmers National Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

