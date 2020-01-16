Farmers Trust Co. Trims Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,089 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 112,177 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in Target by 6.0% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 209,933 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,028,000 after buying an additional 11,849 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $888,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target stock opened at $117.00 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $67.17 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.16 and its 200-day moving average is $107.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.19.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.