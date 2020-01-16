Fast Access Blockchain Trading 11.2% Higher This Week (FAB)

Fast Access Blockchain (CURRENCY:FAB) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. Fast Access Blockchain has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $474.00 worth of Fast Access Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fast Access Blockchain has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fast Access Blockchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0415 or 0.00000477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.74 or 0.03640067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00196470 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00028164 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00128557 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Fast Access Blockchain

Fast Access Blockchain's total supply is 40,663,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,320,115 coins. Fast Access Blockchain's official message board is medium.com/fast-access-blockchain . Fast Access Blockchain's official website is fabcoin.co .

Buying and Selling Fast Access Blockchain

Fast Access Blockchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fast Access Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fast Access Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fast Access Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

