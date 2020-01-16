Fayerweather Charles Sells 30 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fayerweather Charles cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.3% of Fayerweather Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,439.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,356.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,248.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $986.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,442.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,438.05.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

