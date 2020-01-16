FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 49,867 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDX traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $159.54. 2,343,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,988. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $137.78 and a twelve month high of $199.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens set a $192.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

